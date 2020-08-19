One staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison

MADISON, Maine (WABI) -One staff member at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

That’s according to Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center’s Facebook page.

Officials at the center said they are working in close contact with local and state health officials.

We're told at this time they are not allowing any visitors.

The center said they will reach out to you if your loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call 696-8225.

Here is the full statement:

“To Our Residents and Family Members;We want to inform you we have received confirmation of one staff member at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center that has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Resident safety is our top priority. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within Maplecrest, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps. We are not permitting any visitors per the direction of the local health department.We encourage you to call our center at (207) 696-8225 for updates on the status of your loved one. We understand you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial we restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus. We also understand connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, or other social media formats. We will contact you if your loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.We need your help in battling COVID-19. Please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website to learn how you can help prevent the spread in our community. We know this is a difficult time for everyone. We will continue to provide you with updates as they become available. Please know we are strictly adhering to all directions from the local and state health department.We know you may have questions and we encourage you to contact our center. Randi Bento Administrator; Joyce Clark, RN DNS at (207) 696-8225.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.