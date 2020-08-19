Number of COVID-19 cases in Penobscot County continues to rise, statewide 445 cases are active

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in Penobscot County Wednesday - which now tops 200 cases overall.

This as the CDC investigates at least two dozens cases linked to a wedding and reception in Millinocket earlier this month.

At the same time Piscataquis County now has five fewer cases after five people initially classified as having the virus now have negative results.

Overall Maine has 4,234 cases, an increase of 21 since Tuesday.

The cases are up by 25 - four still need to be classified.

445 cases are active.

That’s an increase of eight since Tuesday.

3,662 people have recovered - 86 %.

Taking a closer look at the county-by-county numbers, again, Penobscot County is now at 200 overall with the addition of the eight cases Wednesday.

CDC data August 19 (WABI)

56 are active - an increase of six since Tuesday.

Piscataquis County cases are now at seven. That was at 12 before the negative test results came in. Three are active.

York County saw the biggest increase of cases with 12 added to the total.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.