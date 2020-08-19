New statewide effort aims to help those impacted by Opioid Use Disorder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new statewide effort aims to provide hope and opportunities to people directly or indirectly impacted by opioid use disorder.

It’s called the Connecting with Opportunities Initiative.

The Central Western Maine Workforce Development Board and Eastern Maine Development Corporation launched the program.

Through financial support and guidance, eligible individuals will have access to education and training.

The goal is to move people into jobs that can mitigate the opioid crisis such as healthcare and treatment.

The initiative will be funded by a $6.2 million federal grant.

“Through this we hope that there will be a lasting impact, an enduring impact where employers come to better understand that people in recovery can be excellent employees and can really benefit their business or organization,” said Workforce Development Specialist at EMDC Doug Dunbar.

EMDC and the Board say that next steps will involve looking for partnerships with organizations, government agencies, and businesses.

