Nerf Super Soaker water blasters recalled by Hasbro

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXIX/Gray News) - Hasbro Inc. is recalling a pair of Nerf Super Soakers due to the levels of lead in the ink used on the toys, WXIX reported.

The Nerf Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30, which were sold at Target from March 2020 to July 2020, are included in the recall.

Hasbro says the sticker on the toys’ water tank contains levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban.

More than 52,000 of the XP 20 and XP 30 were sold, according to Hasbro.

The Nerf Super Soaker XP 20 was sold for $8 at Target. (Source: Hasbro Inc.)

The XP 20 is a green and orange hand-held water blaster, while the XP 30 is orange and blue.

So far, Hasbro says no incidents or injuries have been reported.

Parents should take these water guns away from kids and contact Hasbro for instructions on how to return the toys and receive a full refund.

Contact Hasbro at 888-664-3323 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. EST Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST on Friday.

To reach Hasbro via email, click here.

Parents can find more information online at Hasbro’s website.

