Advertisement

Maine Troop Greeter Jerry Mundy, star of “The Way We Get By” film, passes away at age 84

Mundy always donned a red sweatshirt that read “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.”
Troop Greeter dies at 84
Troop Greeter dies at 84(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

One of the Maine Troop Greeters’ most prominent members has passed away. Read his obituary here.

Gerald “Jerry” Mundy was one of three Maine Troop Greeters who starred in the film, “The Way We Get By.”

The documentary is based on the Greeters at Bangor International Airport.

Fellow greeters tell us Mundy was a Marine, and he didn’t let you forget it.

Mundy always donned a red sweatshirt that read “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.”

“Jerry Mundy was one of the nicest, caringest, sweetest men that I have ever met. He love, love loved his troops. He lived for that, for being with his troops.”

Mundy was 84.

The other two greeters featured in the film - Bill Knight and Joan Gaudet - died in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

"U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued this statement on the passing of Jerry Mundy, a leader of the Bangor Troop Greeters:

“As one of the leaders of the Bangor Troop Greeters, Jerry Mundy welcomed countless troops from flights carrying them overseas or bringing them back home.  Whether these planes landed in the daytime or the middle of the night, no matter the weather, Jerry made sure that the men and women of our armed forces were met with cookies and coffee, cheers and songs, and handshakes and hugs. 

“I had the pleasure of meeting Jerry on several occasions, including once at a screening of a documentary on the Bangor Troop Greeters at the U.S. Capitol, and another time while he was in his element greeting troops at the Bangor International Airport.

“As a veteran himself, Jerry always knew the exact right words of encouragement and appreciation to express to every service member he met in order to help them feel a little closer to home.  Maine has lost a very special patriot, but his memory will live on in the hearts of the many grateful men and women in our armed forces whom he greeted with open arms.””

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal crash closes section of Route 100 in New Gloucester

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
First responders said the pickup truck came to a rest on its side.

Sports

“We will have a decision by next Thursday.”

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
At a Media Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday morning, Maine Principals Association Executive Director Mike Burnham said the MPA will have a decision about the future of fall high school sports in 2020.

News

Two Aroostook County juveniles taken into custody after driving pickup truck with plow down, leading police on chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They say the driver was operating erratically, and the truck had no license plates.

News

Augusta area Head Start programs to receive federal funding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Head Start programs help kids develop the tools they need to start school and encourage family well-being.

Latest News

News

Federal funding to help with resources and training for those in the fishing industry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Aquaculture Association has been granted funding to assist fishermen and lobstermen with training and resources.

News

Ellsworth to seek new city manager as David Cole announces plans to retire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
After five years on the job, Ellsworth's city manager is retiring.

News

Referral and resource line a pilot project to help those with substance use disorder in washington County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The phone line can be reached at 833-687-4887 or 454-1999.

Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 cases in Penobscot County continues to rise, statewide 445 cases are active

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Overall Maine has 4,234 cases, an increase of 21 since Tuesday.

News

Teen accidentally shoots, kills himself in New Sharon while video-chatting with friend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Blackford and WABI News Desk
Investigators said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on Industry Road in New Sharon.

News

Teen accidentally shoots, kills himself in New Sharon while video-chatting with friend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The victim was a student at Mt. Blue High School, investigators said.