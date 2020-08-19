Maine Troop Greeter Jerry Mundy, star of “The Way We Get By” film, passes away at age 84

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

One of the Maine Troop Greeters’ most prominent members has passed away. Read his obituary here.

Gerald “Jerry” Mundy was one of three Maine Troop Greeters who starred in the film, “The Way We Get By.”

The documentary is based on the Greeters at Bangor International Airport.

Fellow greeters tell us Mundy was a Marine, and he didn’t let you forget it.

Mundy always donned a red sweatshirt that read “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.”

“Jerry Mundy was one of the nicest, caringest, sweetest men that I have ever met. He love, love loved his troops. He lived for that, for being with his troops.”

Mundy was 84.

The other two greeters featured in the film - Bill Knight and Joan Gaudet - died in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

"U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued this statement on the passing of Jerry Mundy, a leader of the Bangor Troop Greeters:

“As one of the leaders of the Bangor Troop Greeters, Jerry Mundy welcomed countless troops from flights carrying them overseas or bringing them back home. Whether these planes landed in the daytime or the middle of the night, no matter the weather, Jerry made sure that the men and women of our armed forces were met with cookies and coffee, cheers and songs, and handshakes and hugs.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Jerry on several occasions, including once at a screening of a documentary on the Bangor Troop Greeters at the U.S. Capitol, and another time while he was in his element greeting troops at the Bangor International Airport.

“As a veteran himself, Jerry always knew the exact right words of encouragement and appreciation to express to every service member he met in order to help them feel a little closer to home. Maine has lost a very special patriot, but his memory will live on in the hearts of the many grateful men and women in our armed forces whom he greeted with open arms.””

