Maine EMS seeks to increase health care access in rural Maine.

It's part of a telemedicine initiative in the town of Jackman.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine EMS has initial approval for a pilot training program to increase health care access in rural Maine.

Their Critical Access Integrated Paramedic Program would expand the skills of paramedics.

It's part of a telemedicine initiative in the town of Jackman.

The program would train paramedics to help fill gaps in staffing at the Jackman Community Health Clinic.

And allow for 24/7 urgent and advanced life support coverage.

“This offers acute life threatening conditions to be treated as quickly as possible. I think the community of Jackman recognized that when they voted for this, so I think for them it does offer that peace of mind for being able to continue what they’ve known,” said Director of Special Operations, IT, and Compliance Nathan Yerxa.

Some of the expanded paramedic skills will be wound management, ventilator management, and ultrasounds.

The program is a part of the roughneck healthcare concept.

If successful, organizers hope this could be expanded to other areas of Maine.

