Maine Dept. of Education announces finalists for annual Teacher of the Year award

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

The Maine Department of Education has announced this year's finalists for the annual Maine Teacher of the Year award.

The teachers were chosen from the 2020 Maine County Teachers of the Year, and include:

Alison Babb-Brott who has been teaching second grade at the St. George School in Knox County since 2016.

Maine Teacher of Year finalists (WABI)

Heather Webster who is an English teacher at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, where she has been teaching for 19 years.

Maine Teacher of Year finalists (WABI)

Cindy Soule who teaches fourth grade at the Gerald A. Talbot Community School in Portland and has been an educator for 21 years.

Maine Teacher of Year finalists (WABI)

Each one was nominated by a member of their community for exemplary service in education and dedication to their students. A panel of teachers, principals and business community members selected each teacher from a pool of hundreds of others who were nominated.

The winner goes on to represent Maine in the National Teacher of the Year program.

Three Maine teachers have been announced as State finalists for the 2021 Maine Teacher of the Year program. The... Posted by Maine Department of Education on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.