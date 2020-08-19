Advertisement

Maine Dept. of Education announces finalists for annual Teacher of the Year award

The Maine Department of Education has announced this year's finalists for the annual Maine Teacher of the Year award.
The Maine Department of Education has announced this year's finalists for the annual Maine Teacher of the Year award.(WILX)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

The Maine Department of Education has announced this year's finalists for the annual Maine Teacher of the Year award.

The teachers were chosen from the 2020 Maine County Teachers of the Year, and include:

Alison Babb-Brott who has been teaching second grade at the St. George School in Knox County since 2016.

Maine Teacher of Year finalists
Maine Teacher of Year finalists(WABI)

Heather Webster who is an English teacher at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, where she has been teaching for 19 years.

Maine Teacher of Year finalists
Maine Teacher of Year finalists(WABI)

Cindy Soule who teaches fourth grade at the Gerald A. Talbot Community School in Portland and has been an educator for 21 years.

Maine Teacher of Year finalists
Maine Teacher of Year finalists(WABI)

Each one was nominated by a member of their community for exemplary service in education and dedication to their students. A panel of teachers, principals and business community members selected each teacher from a pool of hundreds of others who were nominated.

The winner goes on to represent Maine in the National Teacher of the Year program.

Three Maine teachers have been announced as State finalists for the 2021 Maine Teacher of the Year program. The...

Posted by Maine Department of Education on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ellsworth to seek new city manager as David Cole announces plans to retire

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
After five years on the job, Ellsworth's city manager is retiring.

News

Referral and resource line a pilot project to help those with substance use disorder in washington County

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The phone line can be reached at 833-687-4887 or 454-1999.

Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 cases in Penobscot County continues to rise, statewide 445 cases are active

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Overall Maine has 4,234 cases, an increase of 21 since Tuesday.

News

Teen accidentally shoots, kills himself in New Sharon while video-chatting with friend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Blackford and WABI News Desk
Investigators said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on Industry Road in New Sharon.

Latest News

News

Teen accidentally shoots, kills himself in New Sharon while video-chatting with friend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The victim was a student at Mt. Blue High School, investigators said.

News

Despite sharp decline in residential program, Unity College sets enrollment record

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Unity recently laid off 15% of staff, is looking into selling main campus

News

Fill the Red Truck collection drive to benefit Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
St. John's Episcopal Church is collecting supplies on Saturday, August 22nd.

News

Head of Maine CDC stresses the need to limit gatherings in certain settings following COVID-19 outbreak in Millinocket

Updated: 4 hours ago
Religious leaders say they should be allowed to operate under the same guidelines as retail stores and supermarkets.

News

Dr. Shah stresses need to limit gatherings

Updated: 5 hours ago
COVID-19 OUTBREAK LINKED TO A WEDDING

News

A Skowhegan based foundation agrees to the long term lease of Eaton Mountain Ski Area

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Eaton Mountain Foundation will be operating and managing the location with a public and private partnership.