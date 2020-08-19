Lebanon man dies in rollover crash

LEBANON, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning in Lebanon.

The male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not revealed because officials are notifying the victim’s family first.

Investigators believe the driver failed to take a turn, which sent his car off the road, into a stone wall, which then caused it to rollover.

