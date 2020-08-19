Advertisement

Husson University latest to announce data breach

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is the latest to announce that their donors may have have been impacted by a data breach.

The college's Office of Advancement is one of thousands of organizations, including several in Maine, to be affected by the cyber attack at Blackbaud.

That company hosts the foundation's databases.

They say that the cyber criminals did not gain access to any credit card, bank account, or social security numbers.

However, they may have accessed other types of information.

The foundation will reach out by mail to anyone whose personal information was accessed.

