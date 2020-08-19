Advertisement

Hospital officials give update regarding COVID-19 outbreak in the Katahdin Region

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Officials at Millinocket Regional Hospital say they are now preparing for the second layer of potential patients with COVID-19.

It comes as the Maine CDC investigates at outbreak with at least 24 cases linked to a wedding reception earlier this month.

Hospital officials continue to report 28 positive cases with more test results coming in.

This Friday is the 14-day mark since that reception on August 7th.

We're told 65 people attended.

The hospital says they currently have one patient there who is part of the outbreak.

So far, they have tested more than 300 people in the last week.

There are 190 tests pending.

The results of those tests are expected within the next 24 hours.

The full extent of the outbreak will not be known until all of the test results are in and the Maine CDC completes the contact tracing process.

During Tuesday’s Maine CDC briefing, DHHS commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said they the looking into whether an indoor reception played a role in this outbreak.

She did not mention the church.

As of now, she says there is no specific guidance when it comes to holding a wedding.

“We do have guidance for large gatherings and that does include trying to keep people 6 feet apart, wearing face coverings when people are not eating or drinking, using hand sanitizer, making sure outdoor restaurants have proper sanitation. We don’t have anything specific to weddings, but we do think the guidance that we have for large gatherings is suffice for them, as well as other similar gatherings,” said Lambrew.

Millinocket Regional Hospital has postponed elective procedures and appointments for now.

The hospital is also closed to visitors as an additional precaution.

Dr. Nirav Shah will provide further updates on the outbreak in Millinocket during Thursday’s CDC briefing.

