Local health official weighs in on minimizing community transmission of coronavirus

(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We're learning more about how quickly coronavirus can spread throughout a community.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light says the virus is “incredibly infectious.”

Jarvis says like in the cases in the Katahdin region, it could take time for people to start developing symptoms after exposure.

Someone may be infected and not even know it, too, if they never develop symptoms.

And, some could spread the virus before any symptoms occur.

“The fear there of course is that you may be at a group gathering, you get infected, and then you go out into the community or to your own home and then you start spreading the virus before you have any symptoms. The next thing you know, we have multiple people who have been in contact with individuals who are infected and then we just see the virus spread that much more quickly,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

Jarvis says if you do attend an indoor gathering, you must be wearing a face covering and remain six feet apart.

If you're at an outdoor gathering, you should be wearing a face covering, even if you can stay six feet apart from others.

Jarvis reminds folks that we have to be protective of everyone else, not just ourselves.

