Head of Maine CDC stresses the need to limit gatherings in certain settings following COVID-19 outbreak in Millinocket

Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah says the recent COVID-19 outbreak linked to a wedding in Millinocket, further underlines the need to limit the number of people allowed to gather in certain settings.

Church leaders have argued they should be allowed to admit more than 50 people per service, as recommended by the Maine CDC.

Despite having the space to facilitate up 800 hundred people in some instances churches are restricted due to the pandemic.

Religious leaders say they should be allowed to operate under the same guidelines as retail stores and supermarkets, but Shah explains why the rules are different.

“At a retail establishment you are on the go, you are walking with your cart, you’re grabbing a couple things off the shelves and moving. In a worship service that’s not the case. In fact, in many instances the reason you go to a worship service is to be close with one another, to connect, for fellowship, things of that nature. Those are the situations that unfortunately, and as we’ve seen with this latest incident in Millinocket, can generate transmission,” said Shah.

You can visit the Maine CDC website for more information on the guidelines for religious gatherings.

