Free clothes for kids available at Dover-Foxcroft church

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For nearly a decade, the United Methodist Church in Dover-Foxcroft has offered free clothes for kids.

A help line for folks in this rural community.

They had to close down in March due to COVID-19, but now they're back in business.

“We don’t want anyone to pay for this. We want them to pay it forward. People can do that in a lot of ways. Sometimes people bring things back to us that their children have used. One thing we tell people to do is just do something nice for someone. For instance shovel someone’s walk, or wash their windows, or go visit somebody that’s alone. There are many ways to pay it forward,” said Debra Cole, Pay it Forward Organizer.

They offer boys and girls clothes from infant up to pre-teens.

To keep families safe, they clean hangers and other surfaces multiple times a day.

“With schools reopening, there’s a lot of people unemployed. There’s a lot of people that just need help, and people tend to not want to ask for it. Here they don’t have to, they just have to come here. They just have to come,” said Alice Mello, Pay it Forward Organizer.

Pay it Forward is open the 2nd and 3rd Wednesday’s of every month.

So the next chance you’ll be able to come by is September 9th.

