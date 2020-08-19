Advertisement

Fill the Red Truck collection drive to benefit Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

St. John's Episcopal Church gathering essential supplies on Saturday, August 22nd.
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 19, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local group is collecting donations for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

After a successful food drive in June, St. John’s Episcopal Church is hoping to Fill the Red Truck with other essential supplies.

The collection is happening Saturday, August 22nd. It runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

They are asking for socks, underwear, deodorant, toothpaste and other similar items.

People can drive right up to the church at 225 French Street and a youth group will be there to collect donations.

