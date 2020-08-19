Advertisement

Few Isolated Showers Possible This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures topping off in the low to mid-70s for highs. There will be an upper level disturbance passing through the state during the afternoon and that will give us a chance for a few isolated showers from mid-afternoon through the evening. Overall though, the bulk of the day today will be dry. Any showers that develop will wind down this evening followed by clear skies for the overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 40s to mid-50s for nighttime lows.

Thursday looks fantastic as high pressure slides into the area. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Low pressure approaching the area Friday will give us a chance for a few showers during the day otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Warmer, more humid air will return to our forecast this weekend. Overall, Saturday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms but the bulk of the day looks okay at this point. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s for highs. We should see a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. 

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Slight chance of a few isolated showers this afternoon. Highs between 69°-78°. West wind 5-15+ MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 47°-55°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs between 68°-77°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. An afternoon shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Humid. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

