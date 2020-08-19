Federal funding to help with resources and training for those in the fishing industry
The Maine Aquaculture Association has been granted funding to assist fishermen and lobstermen with training and resources.
Aug. 19, 2020
The organization is getting nearly $65,000.
Aquaculture businesses that provide our state with shellfish, fin fish, and sea vegetables will benefit.
The immediate focus will be to help farmers create a plan for surviving the next two years of COVID impacts, with a secondary focus on five and 10-year growth plans.
On any given year, members of the Maine Aquaculture Association represent between 80 and 90% of the active sea farming companies in the state.
For more information, go to maineaqua.org.
