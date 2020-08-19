Federal funding to help with resources and training for those in the fishing industry

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine Aquaculture Association has been granted funding to assist fishermen and lobstermen with training and resources.

The organization is getting nearly $65,000.

Aquaculture businesses that provide our state with shellfish, fin fish, and sea vegetables will benefit.

The immediate focus will be to help farmers create a plan for surviving the next two years of COVID impacts, with a secondary focus on five and 10-year growth plans.

On any given year, members of the Maine Aquaculture Association represent between 80 and 90% of the active sea farming companies in the state.

For more information, go to maineaqua.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.