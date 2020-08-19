Advertisement

Federal funding to help with resources and training for those in the fishing industry

The Maine Aquaculture Association has been granted funding to assist fishermen and lobstermen with training and resources.
The Maine Aquaculture Association has been granted funding to assist fishermen and lobstermen with training and resources.
The Maine Aquaculture Association has been granted funding to assist fishermen and lobstermen with training and resources.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine Aquaculture Association has been granted funding to assist fishermen and lobstermen with training and resources.

The organization is getting nearly $65,000.

Aquaculture businesses that provide our state with shellfish, fin fish, and sea vegetables will benefit.

The immediate focus will be to help farmers create a plan for surviving the next two years of COVID impacts, with a secondary focus on five and 10-year growth plans.

On any given year, members of the Maine Aquaculture Association represent between 80 and 90% of the active sea farming companies in the state.

For more information, go to maineaqua.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Troop Greeter Jerry Mundy, star of “The Way We Get By” film, passes away at age 84

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Mundy always donned a red sweatshirt that read “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.”

News

Fatal crash closes section of Route 100 in New Gloucester

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
First responders said the pickup truck came to a rest on its side.

Sports

“We will have a decision by next Thursday.”

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
At a Media Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday morning, Maine Principals Association Executive Director Mike Burnham said the MPA will have a decision about the future of fall high school sports in 2020.

News

Two Aroostook County juveniles taken into custody after driving pickup truck with plow down, leading police on chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They say the driver was operating erratically, and the truck had no license plates.

News

Augusta area Head Start programs to receive federal funding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Head Start programs help kids develop the tools they need to start school and encourage family well-being.

Latest News

News

Ellsworth to seek new city manager as David Cole announces plans to retire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
After five years on the job, Ellsworth's city manager is retiring.

News

Referral and resource line a pilot project to help those with substance use disorder in washington County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The phone line can be reached at 833-687-4887 or 454-1999.

Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 cases in Penobscot County continues to rise, statewide 445 cases are active

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Catherine Pegram
Overall Maine has 4,234 cases, an increase of 21 since Tuesday.

News

Teen accidentally shoots, kills himself in New Sharon while video-chatting with friend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Blackford and WABI News Desk
Investigators said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on Industry Road in New Sharon.

News

Teen accidentally shoots, kills himself in New Sharon while video-chatting with friend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The victim was a student at Mt. Blue High School, investigators said.