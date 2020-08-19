Enjoy the 20th annual Deer Isle Jazz Festival from the comfort of your home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Live music in your living room- that is how you can enjoy the 20th annual Deer Isle Jazz Festival this year.

Thursday night at 7 o’clock, those who love a good tune might want to log in to a concert by Zoom.

A program hosted by Opera House Arts, the livestream mini concert will feature some esteemed artists.

It’s free, but you’ll need to register in advance.

From the Opera House: "We invite you to join us LIVE on Zoom this Thursday, August 20 at 7 pm when we are proud to celebrate the 20th consecutive year of the Deer Isle Jazz Festival with host and co-founder Larry Blumenfeld and special guests Fabian Almazan and Linda May Han Oh LIVE FROM PERTH, AUSTRALIA!

Enjoy a livestream mini-concert and join the conversation on improvisation, environmental justice, and more between Larry, an esteemed national cultural and jazz critic, and this musician couple: pianist Almazan and bassist Oh.

These two artists, like all those featured in the 20 year history of the Deer Isle Jazz Festival--from Jason Moran to Dafnis Prieto, from Dewey Redman to Arturo O'Farrill, Kenny Barron, Evan Christopher, Emmet Cohen, Charles Lloyd and so many others--exemplify, as composers and band leaders, the art of improvisation and how that craft might impact all aspects of our lives.

Bassist/composer Linda May Han Oh has performed and recorded with artists such as Pat Metheny, Kenny Barron, Joe Lovano, and Geri Allen. She was voted the 2012 Downbeat Critic’s Poll “Rising Star” on bass and the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Bassist-of-the-Year by the Jazz Journalist’s Association, as well as 2019 Up-and-Coming Artist of the Year.

Pianist/composer (and environmentalist) Fabian Almazan found his musical roots as a child in Havana where he first became involved in the classical piano tradition. As a performer and band leader Fabian has toured his music extensively throughout the world as well as accompanied artists such as Joel Ross, Avishai Cohen, Gretchen Parlato, Justin Brown, Terence Blanchard, John Hollenbeck, Walter Smith, Mark Guiliana, Dave Douglass, and Ambrose Akinmusire among others. Most recently, Fabian’s electro-acoustic piano approach is featured in director Kasi Lemmon’s latest film “Harriet”.

Click HERE to read more in-depth bios and to learn more about Biophilia, Almazan's label devoted to environmental justice.

We’re all getting used to watching virtual events at our convenience, and that’s nice. Opera House Arts and our performing arts colleagues are proud to be innovating uses of this new platform to expand access to the performing arts for all. And we encourage you will join us live, where you can add your questions and voice to the conversation!”

