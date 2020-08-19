Ellsworth to seek new city manager as David Cole announces plans to retire

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -

After five years on the job, Ellsworth's city manager is retiring.

Before coming to Ellsworth, David Cole served as Maine’s Commissioner of Transportation and Chair of the Maine Port Authority.

He also spent 24 years with the Eastern Maine Development Corporation where he served for several years as President and CEO.

The city council will soon begin a search for Cole’s successor.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.