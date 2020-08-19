Ellsworth City Councilors denied a request by students to paint city crosswalks rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ+ community

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth City Councilors denied a request by high school students to paint several of the city’s crosswalks rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Ellsworth American says the request of the students failed in a three to three vote.

The request followed approval by the School Board at a meeting last week to paint crosswalks on school property.

The paper reports the students had been given a three-year grant to pay for the paint specifically required by the DOT for the crosswalks.

Ultimately some of the members were concerned about safety.

The paper says in a separate vote the council unanimously supported forming an ad hoc committee consisting of students, council members, and city staff to bring a proposal back in the future.

