Easton man found guilty of murdering stepfather denied new trial
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man captured on home security video, firing shots into his stepfather's home has been denied a new trial by Maine's highest court.
James Peaslee was sentenced in November to 60 years for murder.
His stepfather, 79-year-old Paul Hilenski Sr.was killed in his Bridgewater home.
Peaslee had appealed for a new trial, saying that during his original trial law enforcement officers had provided opinion testimony by identifying Peaslee in surveillance video.
