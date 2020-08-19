Easton man found guilty of murdering stepfather denied new trial

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man captured on home security video, firing shots into his stepfather's home has been denied a new trial by Maine's highest court.

James Peaslee was sentenced in November to 60 years for murder.

His stepfather, 79-year-old Paul Hilenski Sr.was killed in his Bridgewater home.

Peaslee had appealed for a new trial, saying that during his original trial law enforcement officers had provided opinion testimony by identifying Peaslee in surveillance video.

