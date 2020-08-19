Advertisement

Doctors are encouraging Mainers to get a flu shot earlier this year

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Flu season will be here shortly, and doctors are encouraging Mainers to get their vaccination earlier this year than they may have in the past.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health says they will begin their vaccine program in September.

Anyone over the age of 6 months can get a flu shot.

Jarvis says the symptoms of the flu and coronavirus are similar so it’s crucial folks take precautions like washing their hands and social distancing.

Doctors are also hoping that masking helps make it a mild flu season but they're not sure that will be the case.

“The worst thing that could happen is that we have a double whammy of a bad flu season on top of the coronavirus pandemic and that overwhelms our healthcare system. That would not be good for anybody. So, take those precautions and get your flu shot,” said Jarvis.

Flu season typically runs from December through February, but it can start as early as October.

