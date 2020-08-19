Advertisement

Despite sharp decline in residential program, Unity College sets enrollment record

Nearly 1,200 students enrolled in alternate programs
Unity College focusing on alternate education models
Unity College focusing on alternate education models
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Despite losing a third of students in its residential program, Unity College says it is setting an enrollment record this fall.

Between Distance Education and Hybrid Learning models, Unity has nearly 1,200 students enrolled in the upcoming five-week fall term.

Distance Learning, which allows students to learn from anywhere in the world, has an enrollment of close to 800.

Hybrid Education, combining online and on-campus courses, will include more than 400 students enrolled in its first-ever term.

Unity says the 33% drop in the residential program resulted in a roughly $12 million shortfall.

The college recently laid of 15% of its employees, along with announcing plans to potentially sell the main campus.

