Camden selectmen talk about the future of town’s skate park

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -After a Camden Select Board meeting, officials say it looks like a popular Camden skate park will stay in town.

On Tuesday, the town accepted the donation of The Starfire Skate Park equipment from the Penobscot Bay YMCA.

According to the Penbay Pilot, the park has been around for 20 years.

It's located on Knowlton Street.

The donation comes after the Teen Center property and grounds were sold.

Officials say the new owners did not have room for the skate park there.

The issue raised concerns with community members who feared it may go away.

The select board will now look at options for where to put it in Camden.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.