Bangor Region YMCA expanding programs for schoolkids

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor YMCA is expanding their before and after school offerings into a new program to support school children in the region.

The School-Age Academy program is for kids entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

Students will be provided a safe space along with educational support and access to the internet to complete remote learning activities.

While the weather permits, there will be a focus on keeping the kids outdoors.

Families can select from a flexible schedule according to their needs including morning, after school, or all-day sessions.

Diane Dickerson, CEO of the Bangor Region YMCA, says they hope to provide a greater sense of normalcy and reduce anxiety in kids.

“This allows for kids to be able to have a safe and nurturing and supportive place to be continuing with their educational endeavors during the school year as well as then to have fun and activities and mentors and leaders.”

The program is being offered at a variety of locations including the Challenger Learning Center, Camp Jordan, and more.

Parents can learn more and download a registration form at Bangor YMCA dot org.

