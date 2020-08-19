Advertisement

Bangor Region YMCA expanding programs for schoolkids

The sign outside the Rockbridge Area YMCA
The sign outside the Rockbridge Area YMCA(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor YMCA is expanding their before and after school offerings into a new program to support school children in the region.

The School-Age Academy program is for kids entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

Students will be provided a safe space along with educational support and access to the internet to complete remote learning activities.

While the weather permits, there will be a focus on keeping the kids outdoors.

Families can select from a flexible schedule according to their needs including morning, after school, or all-day sessions.

Diane Dickerson, CEO of the Bangor Region YMCA, says they hope to provide a greater sense of normalcy and reduce anxiety in kids.

“This allows for kids to be able to have a safe and nurturing and supportive place to be continuing with their educational endeavors during the school year as well as then to have fun and activities and mentors and leaders.”

The program is being offered at a variety of locations including the Challenger Learning Center, Camp Jordan, and more.

Parents can learn more and download a registration form at Bangor YMCA dot org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Easton man found guilty of murdering stepfather denied new trial

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
James Peaslee was sentenced in November to 60 years for murder.

Education

School music programs hit a low note, but look to the future

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
In-class lessons at Leonard Middle school will be without instruments.

News

Husson University latest to announce data breach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Husson University is the latest to announce that their donors may have have been impacted by a data breach.

News

Free clothes for kids available at Dover-Foxcroft church

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Pay it Forward re-opens.

Latest News

News

5th annual Motorcycle Ride for Sarah’s House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The 5th annual Ride for Sarah’s House is Saturday September 12th this year.

News

Fatal crash closes section of Route 100 in New Gloucester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
First responders said the pickup truck came to a rest on its side.

News

Maine Troop Greeter Jerry Mundy, star of “The Way We Get By” film, passes away at age 84

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Mundy always donned a red sweatshirt that read “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.”

Sports

“We will have a decision by next Thursday.”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
At a Media Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday morning, Maine Principals Association Executive Director Mike Burnham said the MPA will have a decision about the future of fall high school sports in 2020.

News

Two Aroostook County juveniles taken into custody after driving pickup truck with plow down, leading police on chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They say the driver was operating erratically, and the truck had no license plates.

News

Augusta area Head Start programs to receive federal funding

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Head Start programs help kids develop the tools they need to start school and encourage family well-being.