Augusta area Head Start programs to receive federal funding

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Nearly six million dollars will help an Augusta area Head Start program continue to provide quality care for children.

Kennebec Valley Community Action Program has been awarded the federal funding to use for its Head Start and Early Head Start Programs.

Head Start programs help kids develop the tools they need to start school and encourage family well-being.

Early Head Start services are available for eligible children up to three years of age and to pregnant women.

