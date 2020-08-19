A Skowhegan based foundation agrees to the long term lease of Eaton Mountain Ski Area.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan based foundation has agreed to the long term lease of Eaton Mountain Ski Area.

The lease is with the mountain's owner.

The Eaton Mountain Foundation will be operating and managing the location with a public and private partnership.

The foundation hopes to create collaboration and development along with educational opportunities.

Students from Community Regional Charter School will help transform Eaton Mountain into a four-season recreation destination area.

They’ll develop a business plan, look for grants, and research other recreational facilities to build knowledge and a deeper understanding of a working ski mountain.

