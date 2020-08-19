Advertisement

5th annual Motorcycle Ride for Sarah’s House

Charleston Fire Department holds Sarah's House Fundraiser
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 5th annual Ride for Sarah’s House is Saturday September 12th this year.

Folks can sign up and join the motorcycle ride through parts of Piscataquis County.

The Charleston Fire Department hosts the event to raise money for Sarah's House in Holden.

The house provides families a place to stay when their loved one is receiving cancer treatment.

This year the department hopes to collect more than $2,000.

”Over the years we’ve been doing fundraisers for ourselves. And we wanted to reach out and give back to something in the area. We’ve had a few members that Sarah’s House has been a benefit to them. They’ve had family that has used the house itself. It’s something that kind of hit home with us and others and we just continue to contribute,” said Brian Hanson, Charleston Fire Captain.

It costs $20 per rider, for more information on registering or the ride itself, visit their Facebook Page.

