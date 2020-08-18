Advertisement

US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase

Workers toil on a multifamily dwelling Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Winter Park, Colo. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Aug. 18, that construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.
Workers toil on a multifamily dwelling Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Winter Park, Colo. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Aug. 18, that construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that new homes were started an annual pace of nearly 1.5 million in July, highest since February and well above what economists were expecting. Housing starts have now risen three straight months after plunging in March and April as the virus outbreak paralyzed the American economy. Last month's pace of construction was 23.4% above July 2019's.

“U.S. housing starts blew the roof off of expectations in July ... these are the kind of gains seen after storms/hurricanes,” Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a research note. Strong demand and limited supply drove builders to break ground.

The big gains came from the construction of apartments and condominiums, which soared 56.7%. But single-family home construction ticked up, too, by 8.2%.

Construction rose all over — 35.3% in the Northeast, 33.2% in the South, 5.8% in both the Midwest and the West.

Applications for building permits, a good indication of future activity, jumped 18.8% from June to an annual rate of 1.5 million, highest since January and up 9.4% from July 2019.

The National Association of Home Builders reported Monday that builders' confidence this month matched the record high first reached in December 1998. "Strong demand and a record level of homebuilder confidence will support housing starts in the second half of 2020," economists Nancy Vanden Houten and Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics wrote.

But they warned that Congress’ failure to approve another rescue package could take a toll on the economy. “The still-widespread coronavirus and an economy struggling to recover without fiscal support may limit the upside’' for the housing industry, they wrote.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Walmart sales soar as US goes online for pandemic supplies

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart topped almost all expectations by wide margins, The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $137.74 billion.

National Politics

Senate panel finds Russia interfered in the 2016 US election

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate panel described its report, totaling more than 1,300 pages, as "the most comprehensive description to date of Russia's activities and the threat they posed."

National

Trump to pardon Susan B. Anthony

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
"I will be signing a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony. She was never pardoned," Trump said.

Coronavirus

28 new cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding reception in Millinocket

Updated: 41 minutes ago
65 people attended the reception on August 7 at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, the CDC said.

National

Sen. Mark Warner weighs in on the DNC, party unity

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Latest News

National Politics

Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

National Politics

Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan Anthony

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer.

National Politics

Michelle Obama: Trump is wrong president for country

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Coronavirus

Small concentration of coronavirus found in wastewater

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials said Monday that two tests of wastewater samples showed no detectable levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 but a third test yielded a small concentration of the virus.

National Politics

Tuesday marks 100 years since women were guaranteed the right to vote in US

Updated: 2 hours ago
For decades, several generations of women’s suffrage advocates marched, lobbied and practiced civil disobedience to get women the right to vote.