Advertisement

Two people indicted for 2019 homicide that took place in Richmond

48 year old Andrew Sherman was found dead in his home last October.
Richmond homicide
Richmond homicide(WABI)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people from Augusta have been indicted for the death of a Richmond man last year.

31-year-old Chanda Lilly and 43-year-old Tyon Shuron are charged with murder.

48 year old Andrew Sherman was found dead in his home last October.

Investigators believe the pair murdered Sherman two weeks before his body was discovered.

Shuron was arrested four months later, in February.

Lilly was arrested in March.

Latest News

Coronavirus

28 new cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding reception in Millinocket

Updated: 41 minutes ago
65 people attended the reception on August 7 at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, the CDC said.

Coronavirus

Small concentration of coronavirus found in wastewater

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials said Monday that two tests of wastewater samples showed no detectable levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 but a third test yielded a small concentration of the virus.

News

First round of testing returns all negative results at Maine Veteran’s Home in Bangor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Another round of testing will be conducted on Friday.

News

Groundbreaking ceremony for veterans memorial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Groundbreaking ceremony for veterans memorial

Latest News

News

Ground broken on Monday for new Veterans Plaza in Brunswick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Organizers expect the project to be completed by Veterans Day.

News

Maine’s Community Colleges promise resources to help students with remote learning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
About 70% of the classes being offered for the fall semester are online.

News

Four charged following St. Albans drug bust

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All four are facing drug trafficking charges, among other things.

News

Brena’s Bins offer help to community in greater Sullivan area

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Making sure that her community members have the things they need in a judgment free environment.

News

Police say Bangor man charged with attempting to steal car, hitting victim with Bible

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Parker, who was on probation, is being held on $900 bail at Penobscot County Jail.

News

Glenburn woman, Old Town man face trafficking charges of $125,000 worth of drugs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
They're both set to appear in court again in October.