Two people indicted for 2019 homicide that took place in Richmond

Two people from Augusta have been indicted for the death of a Richmond man last year.

31-year-old Chanda Lilly and 43-year-old Tyon Shuron are charged with murder.

48 year old Andrew Sherman was found dead in his home last October.

Investigators believe the pair murdered Sherman two weeks before his body was discovered.

Shuron was arrested four months later, in February.

Lilly was arrested in March.