Advertisement

Small concentration of coronavirus found in wastewater

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP)-

Tests for the coronavirus in wastewater from the Greater Augusta Utility District confirmed a small presence that coincided with two people testing positive for the virus in Kennebec County.

Officials said Monday that two tests of wastewater samples showed no detectable levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 but a third test yielded a small concentration of the virus.

The tests were conducted by Biobot, which tests sewage for genetic fragments of the virus in human waste.

The water district serves thousands of home and businesses in Augusta, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth and Winthrop.

Last month, the Portland Water District also started testing wastewater for inactive COVID-19 fragments

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Michelle Obama: Trump is wrong president for country

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Coronavirus

FDA flags accuracy issue with widely used coronavirus test

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, U.S. health officials warned.

Coronavirus

WHO: Coronavirus herd immunity requires effective vaccine

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization says the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immunity, where enough of the population would have antibodies to stop the spread.

Coronavirus

28 new cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding reception in Millinocket

Updated: 1 hour ago
65 people attended the reception on August 7 at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, the CDC said.

Latest News

News

First round of testing returns all negative results at Maine Veteran’s Home in Bangor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Another round of testing will be conducted on Friday.

National Politics

Woman who lost dad to coronavirus calls Trump ‘preexisting condition’ at DNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kristin Urquiza said she lost her father to COVID-19 because he trusted President Trump’s repeated messaging that the virus was going away.

National Politics

Woman who lost dad to COVID-19 said dad believed Trump about virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Kristin Urquiza says she lost her father to COVID-19 because he trusted President Trump’s repeated messaging that the virus was going away.

National Politics

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

Coronavirus

Shortly after re-opening, some schools are forced to go back to remote learning due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Shortly after re-opening, some schools are forced to go back to remote learning due to COVID-19

National

Elderly couple has found love in the time of coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
An elderly couple has found love in the time of coronavirus.