Scattered Showers & Storms Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will slowly move through the state today. This will bring us showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. The showers will be most numerous during the morning hours then more scattered during the afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon. Humidity levels will come up a bit today too with dewpoints in the upper 50s to mid-60s expected. Temperatures will be a bit below average today with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s due to the cloudiness and shower activity. Scattered showers will wind down this evening and early tonight followed by gradual clearing as drier air moves in. Nighttime temperatures will drop back to the 50s. Rainfall totals by this evening will average between .25″-.75″ with locally higher amounts possible especially in areas that manage to see a thunderstorm.

We’ve got a good stretch of weather shaping up for the middle and end of the week with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. An upper level disturbance rotating across Northern Maine Wednesday will give northern locales a chance for a few showers otherwise most locales will see a dry day. Thursday looks great as high pressure slides into the area. We’ll see sunshine Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The pleasant weather continues Friday with highs in the 70s to near 80° under partly to mostly sunny skies. It looks like warmer, more humid air will return to our forecast for the upcoming weekend. A few shower and thunderstorms will be possible both weekend days.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and possibly a few thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. Some breaks of sunshine possible this afternoon. Highs between 68°-77°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered showers ending early then gradual clearing. Lows between 52°-58°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 68°-77°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. A shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

