Scattered Showers & Storms Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will slowly move through the state today. This will bring us showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. The showers will be most numerous during the morning hours then more scattered during the afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon. Humidity levels will come up a bit today too with dewpoints in the upper 50s to mid-60s expected. Temperatures will be a bit below average today with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s due to the cloudiness and shower activity. Scattered showers will wind down this evening and early tonight followed by gradual clearing as drier air moves in. Nighttime temperatures will drop back to the 50s. Rainfall totals by this evening will average between .25″-.75″ with locally higher amounts possible especially in areas that manage to see a thunderstorm.

We’ve got a good stretch of weather shaping up for the middle and end of the week with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. An upper level disturbance rotating across Northern Maine Wednesday will give northern locales a chance for a few showers otherwise most locales will see a dry day. Thursday looks great as high pressure slides into the area. We’ll see sunshine Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The pleasant weather continues Friday with highs in the 70s to near 80° under partly to mostly sunny skies. It looks like warmer, more humid air will return to our forecast for the upcoming weekend. A few shower and thunderstorms will be possible both weekend days. 

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and possibly a few thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. Some breaks of sunshine possible this afternoon. Highs between 68°-77°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered showers ending early then gradual clearing. Lows between 52°-58°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 68°-77°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. A shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Showers & Storms Likely Today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
A storm sliding east across north central Canada will pull a cold front towards and then through New England tonight and tomorrow. The slow-moving front will bring increasing clouds to Maine this evening, with scattered showers developing as the evening moves along, with the steadiest showers likely falling across the western parts of the state.

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Storms Late Tonight & Tuesday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Scattered Showers & Storms Late Tonight & Tuesday

Forecast

A Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
Partly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity expected for the rest of our Monday. A cold front approaching from the west may trigger a few isolated showers across northern and western Maine this afternoon but otherwise expected a mainly dry day. Temperatures will top off in the 70s to near 80°.

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Seasonable Today

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Lingering light rain over Downeast locales will move out early this morning. Overall we’ve got a decent Monday ahead with partly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity expected.

Latest News

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Seasonable Today

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure will push off to our northeast tonight. An area of low pressure to our southwest will approach. However, it will not have a big impact on our state. There may be a few showers overnight along the Mid-Coast and Downeast Coast. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back to the 50s across the region.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy With A Few Showers Possible Today

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure is positioned to our northeast. Along with this will be mostly sunny skies to start the day. However, clouds will likely build during the morning and afternoon. A few showers are possible today, mainly in the southern half of the state. Highs today will top out in the 70s for much of the region. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight, lows will drop back to the 50s statewide.

Forecast

Dry Tonight, Variably Cloudy With A Few Showers Tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure is positioned to our northeast. This will provide us with partly cloudy skies tonight. It will be a comfortable night for sleeping with lows dropping back to the 50s for most areas.

Forecast

Decreasing Clouds, Breezy & Cooler Today

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
An area of high pressure will stay just to the north today. The dry weather will continue as well with low humidity. It is mostly cloudy in the central and southern parts of the state this morning. Skies will slowly begin to clear throughout the afternoon and more sunshine is likely later today. Highs will run in the 70s statewide.

Forecast

Partly Cloudy Tonight, A Mix of Sun & Clouds Tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure will slowly build in from the north tonight. That being said, it will remain on the dry side with partly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will fall back to the mid 50s north, to lower 60s south.

Forecast

Warm & Comfortable This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s for most locales. There will be an upper level disturbance crossing northern areas during the day and that could trigger a few showers across the north this afternoon otherwise plan on a mainly dry day.