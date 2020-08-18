Popular osprey nest in Lamoine lost to fire

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) -There’s an osprey nest in Lamoine that gets a lot of attention.

Tuesday night, we have sad news to report.

According to a Facebook post from the town, it was destroyed in a fire.

The electric lines that run through the nest on Mud Creek Road short-circuited, caught fire, and the power lines came down.

The town said the parents were still going back and forth from the nest.

The young ospreys hatched this summer and had already left the nest.

