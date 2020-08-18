Advertisement

Millinocket residents react to COVID outbreak

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Residents in the Millinocket area are absorbing the news of the outbreak.

”I was shocked. I actually didn’t believe it in the beginning.”

Alex Malaspino says he's high risk and has been taking precautions all along but the news of at least two dozen positive cases of COVID-19 has shaken him and other residents in Millinocket.

"We were on the outskirts for so long."

The people I spoke with say generally they see others in town following CDC guidelines.

"I don't have my mask on right now but we're far apart. I find that everyone seems to be adhering to the mask rule. I also find that people seem to be scared."

Peter Mazzella has four kids. He's worried that the outbreak will affect the opening of schools.

A meeting scheduled this week about reopening the Millinocket school system has been pushed back to next week while they get more information. In the meantime, superintendent Frank Boynton is being cautious.

"I have closed schools and sent all custodial staff and secretarial staff and everybody home. I know that there are a number of people that are being tested so we're waiting for some results."

“Both through the formal and informal communication channels we’re all of us, as a community, just trying to grasp what has happened.”

Matt DeLaney is the director of the Millinocket Memorial Library and a co-founder of Mobilize Katahdin.

“In a nutshell Mobilize Katahdin is a community response to some of the needs that have emerged with Covid 19.”

Primarily the organization helps people by delivering groceries to limit their exposure. They expect an uptick in calls now as people quarantine or self-isolate.

“I think this is just a really harsh reminder that we’re nowhere near out of the clear yet.” says DeLaney.

If you’d like to learn more about Mobilize Katahdin you can call them at 207-370-1581, visit them on Facebook, or send an email to info@mobilizekatahdin.org

They’re also looking for volunteers.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

