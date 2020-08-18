Maine’s Community Colleges promise resources to help students with remote learning

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -Maine’s Community Colleges are promising to help their students ease the burden of remote learning this fall.

On Monday, David Daigler, President of Maine’s Community Colleges, announced a new program called the “Tech Promise.”

Schools are guaranteeing access to everything students need for remote learning, including providing computers, internet connection, and tech support.

"We are here to help students, help them learn how to learn online, help them get the technology so that they can succeed in their classroom and help them get the support they need so that they feel like they have people there to help them and that we're not all remote in that sense," Daigler said.

About 70% of the classes being offered for the fall semester are online.

The program is being funded through the federal coronavirus relief bill and the Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.