Maine Supreme Judicial Court asks officials to consider removing Melville Fuller statue

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is asking Kennebec County officials to consider removing a statue of a former U.S. Chief Justice outside the Augusta courthouse.

Some consider it a symbol of racism.

Augusta native Melville Fuller was the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court for the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson decision.

That decision is known for its separate but equal doctrine which allowed for segregation.

The High Court says the statue is not consistent with the court's values.

A letter from the the Maine Supreme Judicial Court is asking Kennebec County commissioners to consider whether the statue should stay where it is or be moved to a new location.

Kennebec County Administrator Robert Devlin says no formal discussions have taken place yet.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.