Maine schools get approval for spraying devices to clean buses and schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - School districts in Maine will now be able to use battery-powered spraying devices to quickly apply disinfectants to buses and schools.

Sanitizing buses is an important aspect of reopening plans for some schools.

The Board of Pesticides Control voted in support of the plan during an emergency meeting yesterday.

It came after schools requested to be exempt from the law that prohibits the use of the spraying devices if you do not have a pesticide applicator license.

They voted in line with a Governor's Executive Order that clears the way for a limited exemption for school custodial staff.

The President of the Maine Educational Plant Maintenance Association says the sprayer allows for more surface area to be covered more quickly and evenly with less staff.

