Maine Republicans hold 2nd Amendment rally

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A group of Maine Republicans is highlighting the right to keep and bear arms.

At a rally this morning, supporters of President Trump expressed the importance of maintaining their second amendment rights.

This comes after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced his running mate as California Senator Kamala Harris.

Attendees of the rally fear that the election of Biden will lead to their second amendment rights being taken away.

One activist explained what firearms mean to the state of Maine.

“The firearms issue crosses party lines, we’re one of the freest states in the nation, the recognition of our rights to keep and bear arms has been opening up and broadening over the last 20 years and that’s only because of bipartisan efforts,” said activist Jeff Zimba. “So, here in the state of Maine running on an anti-gun ticket isn’t gonna play off as favorable to one party or another it just isn’t a popular idea here in the state of Maine.”

The Maine GOP Chair also spoke to the importance of guns for hunting and target practice.

She says they will continue to rally to preserve their safety and way of life in Maine.

