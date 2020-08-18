Advertisement

Maine Principals Association continues to work to try to save fall sports

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WABI) - To play, or not to play.

That is what the Maine Principals Association is trying to figure out with regard to High School Fall Sports.

Yesterday at the MPA’s Interscholastic Management Committee meeting, the decision made was to continue to wait for more clarification from the state, on the guidelines set for community sports versus nationally set guidelines with regard to physical education in schools.

