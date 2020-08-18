Maine CDC reports 17 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 17 new cases of coronavirus in the state Tuesday.

After a few large jumps over the weekend linked to a Katahdin Region wedding, only one of the cases is out of Penobscot County.

The overall total has risen by 16 since Monday, one case is yet to be classified.

There are 437 active cases, up five from Monday.

3,649 people have recovered from the virus.

13 of the new cases are out of Cumberland County bringing the total count there to 2,143.

199 are active.

There have been 192 cases in Penobscot County.

50 are active, the same as Monday.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2.

