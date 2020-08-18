Lightning may have caused Garland house fire, officials say

GARLAND, Maine (WABI) - Lightning may be the reason for a house fire in Garland, officials said.

Garland’s Fire Chief, Justin Gudroe, said some nasty storms moved through the area before they were called to the Day Road.

The homeowner told the chief lightning may have hit the home.

Garland's Fire Chief said damage is minimal. (WABI)

We’re told the fire started in a wall.

Gudroe told TV5 with all the support from surrounding towns, they put the fire out in 10 minutes.

Justin Gudroe, Garland Fire Chief, explained, “Another 20 minutes we would have probably had a fully involved building fire. It was just lucky that we had everyone around and they helped us out big time.”

Four people are finding a different place to stay on Tuesday night until an electrician can check out the house.

We asked Gudroe about the damage.

“It’s minimal to an addition. Half the wall is missing they will just have to replace that, but the home should be livable with a little minor construction.”

No word on any injuries.

