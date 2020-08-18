Head of Maine CDC offers update on Katahdin Region coronavirus outbreak

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC continues to investigate a spike in coronavirus cases linked to a wedding in the Katahdin Region.

CDC Director Nirav Shah said that as of Tuesday, the CDC knows of 24 postiive cases linked to the event.

Millinocket Regional Hospital reported Monday that number had grown to 28.

They have not given an update as of Tuesday evening.

The CDC says the reception was at Big Moose Inn in Millinocket but won't name the church where the wedding took place.

A local official confirms to TV5 it was at Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket.

CDC investigators are fielding multiple reports about what the guests did before and after the reception.

Penobscot County saw its active case count more than triple following this outbreak.

Shah says that should serve as a stark reminder about the virus.

“There is not a pocket or a corner or a ZIP Code where COVID-19 is not circulating,” he said. “Even if there aren’t any cases on our ZIP Code map, there is still the possibility that COVID-19 is there or could be brought there by any of the attendees. COVID-19 doesn’t obey ZIP Codes and it doesn’t obey license plates. It’s kind of like the old Visa card. It’s everywhere you want to be right now.”

Shah was also asked, what are the chances community transmission takes place in the Katahdin Region following the outbreak.

He said it’s too early to tell.

Contact tracers are currently working to figure out what counties all the attendees are from. Shah said many are from in an around the Millinocket area.

The concern there would be that after contracting the virus they inadvertantly infected family or co-workers.

“We look at upstream, where it might’ve come from, and then downstream, where might individuals have transmitted the virus to,” he said. “As we do that downstream investigation, we take a look at where folks may be working, where they may be socializing in situations like that. If enough individuals are found out within the community, there is the possibility that community transmission can take hold.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.