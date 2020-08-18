Advertisement

Ground broken on Monday for new Veterans Plaza in Brunswick

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new memorial to honor veterans.

The current monument is part of a plan that will include 12 posts representing major U.S conflicts.

David Watson, Veterans Plaza committee, said fundraising hasn't been easy.

"We went from being panicked about a $250,000 project, to exceeding $500,000 in 18 months," Watson said.

The plaza will include 445 "honor blocks" that are sponsored by family and friends.

Organizers expect it to be complete by Veterans Day.

