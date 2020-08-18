Advertisement

Four charged following St. Albans drug bust

All four are facing drug trafficking charges, among other things.
Months long investigation leads to 4 arrests
Months long investigation leads to 4 arrests
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in St. Albans..

According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler and Mallory Bernat, both 33 from St. Albans were arrested last week.

As were 31-year-old Jessica Perry of Leavittown, Pennsylvania and 58 year-old Darryl Dogan of Trenton, New Jersey.

Authorities say they searched the Bernat's Valley View Lane property and found crystal meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, pills, more than 12-thousand dollars in cash, 3 guns and drug paraphernalia.

All four are facing drug trafficking charges, among other things.

Mallory Bernat is being held on $10,000 bail.

Tyler, $15,000.

Dogan’s bail is $100,000.

Perry’s bail for these alleged crimes was set at $50,000, however - the Sheriff’s Office says she was a fugitive from justice in New Jersey, and because of that will be held without bail.

Authorities say this raid was the result of several months of investigation.

