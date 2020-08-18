Advertisement

First round of testing returns all negative results at Maine Veteran’s Home in Bangor

Second round of testing scheduled for Friday
Another round of testing is set to take place on Friday.
Another round of testing is set to take place on Friday.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After an employee at the Maine Veteran’s Homes facility in Bangor tested positive for the coronavirus last week, all residents and staff on the affected union were scheduled to be tested.

The first round of test results are in, and they’re all negative. That’s according to a press release from Greg Urban, an official with the nonprofit.

The second round of testing will be conducted on Friday, August 21st.

Maine Veteran’s Homes say they were notified of the positive case on Thursday, August 13th.

They say the person last worked at home the Sunday prior, and started showing symptoms Tuesday. The individual was tested Wednesday with the results coming back Thursday.

Residents of the unit in question are still in a 14-day isolation.

Two other staff members who were determined to have had close contact with the individual who tested positive are also quarantining at home.

The Veterans’ Home says they’re working closely with the Maine CDC and have enacted enhanced precautions to prevent the spread of the disease to other residents and staff.

Family members can find updates on the current status at mainevets.org/covid19 or by calling their information hotline at 561-8742.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Small concentration of coronavirus found in wastewater

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials said Monday that two tests of wastewater samples showed no detectable levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 but a third test yielded a small concentration of the virus.

Coronavirus

28 new cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding reception in Millinocket

Updated: 1 hour ago
65 people attended the reception on August 7 at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, the CDC said.

News

Groundbreaking ceremony for veterans memorial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Groundbreaking ceremony for veterans memorial

News

Ground broken on Monday for new Veterans Plaza in Brunswick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Organizers expect the project to be completed by Veterans Day.

Latest News

News

Maine’s Community Colleges promise resources to help students with remote learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
About 70% of the classes being offered for the fall semester are online.

News

Four charged following St. Albans drug bust

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All four are facing drug trafficking charges, among other things.

News

Brena’s Bins offer help to community in greater Sullivan area

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Making sure that her community members have the things they need in a judgment free environment.

News

Police say Bangor man charged with attempting to steal car, hitting victim with Bible

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Parker, who was on probation, is being held on $900 bail at Penobscot County Jail.

News

Glenburn woman, Old Town man face trafficking charges of $125,000 worth of drugs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
They're both set to appear in court again in October.

News

Little girl makes big backpack donation to Penquis

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We were there as a little girl from Brewer made a big donation for kids all over the area.