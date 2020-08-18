First round of testing returns all negative results at Maine Veteran’s Home in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After an employee at the Maine Veteran’s Homes facility in Bangor tested positive for the coronavirus last week, all residents and staff on the affected union were scheduled to be tested.

The first round of test results are in, and they’re all negative. That’s according to a press release from Greg Urban, an official with the nonprofit.

The second round of testing will be conducted on Friday, August 21st.

Maine Veteran’s Homes say they were notified of the positive case on Thursday, August 13th.

They say the person last worked at home the Sunday prior, and started showing symptoms Tuesday. The individual was tested Wednesday with the results coming back Thursday.

Residents of the unit in question are still in a 14-day isolation.

Two other staff members who were determined to have had close contact with the individual who tested positive are also quarantining at home.

The Veterans’ Home says they’re working closely with the Maine CDC and have enacted enhanced precautions to prevent the spread of the disease to other residents and staff.

Family members can find updates on the current status at mainevets.org/covid19 or by calling their information hotline at 561-8742.

