FAA: Plane that crashed in Surry Monday night was headed from Vermont to Trenton

Two people were rescued from the water and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
NTSB investigating plane crash in Surry
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SURRY, Maine (WABI) -

According to the Federal Aviation Administration a single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into Morgan Bay off the coast of Surry at around 5:20.

The FAA says that the flight departed from Morrisville-Stowe State Airport in Morristown, Vermont and was flying to Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton.

No word yet on what caused that plane to go down..

National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

