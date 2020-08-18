Advertisement

Evening Showers & Storms Ending, Brighter & Pleasant Wednesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The slow-moving cold front and upper level trough that brought the showers and scattered thundershowers to Maine today will slip off to our east tonight. Any lingering showers and storms this evening will come to an end as the front and upper level disturbance slide east of our area. The sky later tonight will become partly to mostly clear and by daybreak tomorrow the temps will be running in the 50s.

Tomorrow will feature more sun than clouds as high pressure currently located over the Western Great Lakes Region moves east towards New England, with a bit more cloud cover likely over the north and mountains. The temps tomorrow will run a few degrees below normal as highs range from the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south. The high will bring Maine bright and pleasant conditions Thursday as it continues to build into the Northeast.

 Friday through Sunday will feature warming temps and gradually increasing humidity levels as a southwest breeze develops across the Northeast. The skies will likely average out partly to mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, but there will also be the risk for some scattered showers and thundershowers as a weak front likely settles into Northern New England. The high temps Friday through Sunday will likely range from the upper 70s north to the mid 80s around much of interior southern and central Maine.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and storms ending then gradual clearing, with a south to west breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: More sun than clouds, brightest south, with a westerly breeze between 7 and 14 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a west breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, with possible scattered showers and thundershowers and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, humid, with stray storms possible and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid, with possible scattered showers and thundershowers and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Evening Showers & Storms Ending, Brighter & Pleasant Wednesday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Evening Showers & Storms Ending, Brighter & Pleasant Wednesday

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms This Afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
A cold front will continue to slowly move through the state this afternoon and evening. The steadier rain will push east of the state early this afternoon but we will still have the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. Rainfall could be heavy at times especially in any thunderstorms. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon.

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Storms Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will slowly move through the state today. This will bring us showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. The showers will be most numerous during the morning hours then more scattered during the afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon. Humidity levels will come up a bit today too with dewpoints in the upper 50s to mid-60s expected. Temperatures will be a bit below average today with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s due to the cloudiness and shower activity.

Forecast

Showers & Storms Likely Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
A storm sliding east across north central Canada will pull a cold front towards and then through New England tonight and tomorrow. The slow-moving front will bring increasing clouds to Maine this evening, with scattered showers developing as the evening moves along, with the steadiest showers likely falling across the western parts of the state.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Storms Late Tonight & Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
Scattered Showers & Storms Late Tonight & Tuesday

Forecast

A Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Partly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity expected for the rest of our Monday. A cold front approaching from the west may trigger a few isolated showers across northern and western Maine this afternoon but otherwise expected a mainly dry day. Temperatures will top off in the 70s to near 80°.

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Seasonable Today

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Lingering light rain over Downeast locales will move out early this morning. Overall we’ve got a decent Monday ahead with partly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity expected.

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Seasonable Today

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure will push off to our northeast tonight. An area of low pressure to our southwest will approach. However, it will not have a big impact on our state. There may be a few showers overnight along the Mid-Coast and Downeast Coast. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back to the 50s across the region.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy With A Few Showers Possible Today

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure is positioned to our northeast. Along with this will be mostly sunny skies to start the day. However, clouds will likely build during the morning and afternoon. A few showers are possible today, mainly in the southern half of the state. Highs today will top out in the 70s for much of the region. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight, lows will drop back to the 50s statewide.

Forecast

Dry Tonight, Variably Cloudy With A Few Showers Tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure is positioned to our northeast. This will provide us with partly cloudy skies tonight. It will be a comfortable night for sleeping with lows dropping back to the 50s for most areas.