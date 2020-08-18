Evening Showers & Storms Ending, Brighter & Pleasant Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The slow-moving cold front and upper level trough that brought the showers and scattered thundershowers to Maine today will slip off to our east tonight. Any lingering showers and storms this evening will come to an end as the front and upper level disturbance slide east of our area. The sky later tonight will become partly to mostly clear and by daybreak tomorrow the temps will be running in the 50s.

Tomorrow will feature more sun than clouds as high pressure currently located over the Western Great Lakes Region moves east towards New England, with a bit more cloud cover likely over the north and mountains. The temps tomorrow will run a few degrees below normal as highs range from the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south. The high will bring Maine bright and pleasant conditions Thursday as it continues to build into the Northeast.

Friday through Sunday will feature warming temps and gradually increasing humidity levels as a southwest breeze develops across the Northeast. The skies will likely average out partly to mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, but there will also be the risk for some scattered showers and thundershowers as a weak front likely settles into Northern New England. The high temps Friday through Sunday will likely range from the upper 70s north to the mid 80s around much of interior southern and central Maine.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and storms ending then gradual clearing, with a south to west breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: More sun than clouds, brightest south, with a westerly breeze between 7 and 14 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a west breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, with possible scattered showers and thundershowers and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, humid, with stray storms possible and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid, with possible scattered showers and thundershowers and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

