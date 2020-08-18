Enfield beach closes for season after coronavirus cases

Enfield, Maine (WABI) - A beach in Enfield is closing for the season after people who went there tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post from Morgan’s Beach they say a small group there tested positive.

They are encouraging anyone who was at the beach during the last week to keep an eye out for symptoms.

In a post from the Trap Shack, a snack bar at the beach, they say they are working with the Maine CDC and say dates to be aware of are August 12th and 14th. They are advising anyone who was at the beach the week of August 9th to the 16th to pay attention to symptoms.

They say, “We understand that the cases we know of on the beach were only two days but, we’re being cautious and making sure everyone is being covered.”

In the post of Morgan’s Beach, they say they “strived to ensure that the beach was as clean as possible and did everything in our power to make sure we mitigated the virus spread.”

The owners of the beach say Tuesday is the first positive case associated with the beach that they are aware of.

They say they will be closing to ensure they don’t contribute to the spread of the virus anymore.

Lowell Fire Chief Rick Smart also posted about the cases saying it was a group of four who tested positive.

He is encouraging anyone with a weakened immune system or other serious illness to quarantine for the next two weeks.

Smart says to check on your neighbors and call the station at 732-5180 with any questions.

