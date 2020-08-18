Advertisement

Enfield beach closes for season after coronavirus cases

According to a Facebook post from Morgan’s Beach they say a small group there tested positive.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Enfield, Maine (WABI) - A beach in Enfield is closing for the season after people who went there tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post from Morgan’s Beach they say a small group there tested positive.

They are encouraging anyone who was at the beach during the last week to keep an eye out for symptoms.

In a post from the Trap Shack, a snack bar at the beach, they say they are working with the Maine CDC and say dates to be aware of are August 12th and 14th. They are advising anyone who was at the beach the week of August 9th to the 16th to pay attention to symptoms.

They say, “We understand that the cases we know of on the beach were only two days but, we’re being cautious and making sure everyone is being covered.”

In the post of Morgan’s Beach, they say they “strived to ensure that the beach was as clean as possible and did everything in our power to make sure we mitigated the virus spread.”

The owners of the beach say Tuesday is the first positive case associated with the beach that they are aware of.

They say they will be closing to ensure they don’t contribute to the spread of the virus anymore.

Lowell Fire Chief Rick Smart also posted about the cases saying it was a group of four who tested positive.

He is encouraging anyone with a weakened immune system or other serious illness to quarantine for the next two weeks.

Smart says to check on your neighbors and call the station at 732-5180 with any questions.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FAA: Plane that crashed in Surry Monday night was headed from Vermont to Trenton

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Two people were rescued from the water and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Coronavirus

28 new cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding reception in Millinocket

Updated: 5 hours ago
65 people attended the reception on August 7 at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, the CDC said.

Coronavirus

Small concentration of coronavirus found in wastewater

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials said Monday that two tests of wastewater samples showed no detectable levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 but a third test yielded a small concentration of the virus.

News

First round of testing returns all negative results at Maine Veteran’s Home in Bangor

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Another round of testing will be conducted on Friday.

Latest News

News

Groundbreaking ceremony for veterans memorial

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Groundbreaking ceremony for veterans memorial

News

Ground broken on Monday for new Veterans Plaza in Brunswick

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Organizers expect the project to be completed by Veterans Day.

News

Maine’s Community Colleges promise resources to help students with remote learning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
About 70% of the classes being offered for the fall semester are online.

News

Four charged following St. Albans drug bust

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All four are facing drug trafficking charges, among other things.

News

Brena’s Bins offer help to community in greater Sullivan area

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Making sure that her community members have the things they need in a judgment free environment.

News

Police say Bangor man charged with attempting to steal car, hitting victim with Bible

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Parker, who was on probation, is being held on $900 bail at Penobscot County Jail.