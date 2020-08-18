Decision on fall high school sports expected by week’s end

(WABI) - A decision by the Maine Principals Association on whether or not high schools will be allowed to play fall sports is expected soon.

According to Assistant Executive Director Michael Bisson, the MPA is continuing to work with The Maine CDC and the department of health and human services, as well as multiple other committees to make the determination.

With the start of fall sports season scheduled for September 8th, Bisson said the MPA will “hopefully have a decision this week.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.