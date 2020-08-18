Advertisement

Decision on fall high school sports expected by week’s end

This according to Maine Principals Association Assistant Executive Director Michael Bisson.
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WABI) - A decision by the Maine Principals Association on whether or not high schools will be allowed to play fall sports is expected soon.

According to Assistant Executive Director Michael Bisson, the MPA is continuing to work with The Maine CDC and the department of health and human services, as well as multiple other committees to make the determination.

With the start of fall sports season scheduled for September 8th, Bisson said the MPA will “hopefully have a decision this week.”

