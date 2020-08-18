Advertisement

Brena’s Bins offer help to community in greater Sullivan area

They collect things like clothes, linens, and household items.
Sumner senior helping community
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) -Making sure that her community members have the things they need in a *judgment free* environment.

That’s the goal of soon-to-be Sumner High School senior Brena Patten.

She works at her parents’ store, Nautilus Marine Hardware.

At the store, you’ll find Brena’s Bins.

They collect things like clothes, linens, and household items and package them together for people to take.

Brena says people have really stepped up their efforts to help neighbors in need.

“It’s crazy,” said Patten. “This past few weeks I’ve gotten so many shares on Facebook about, how big are the bins. There’s been so many people donating already. I’m just so thankful that everyone is behind me on this and we can help out people farther downeast that need it.”

They are still accepting donations.

You can learn more by visiting Nautilus Marine Hardware’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

