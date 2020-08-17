Advertisement

Wildfires continue to burn at a record pace across Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Maine Forest Rangers are urging everyone to be careful with anything that could cause a fire.

As of Saturday, Rangers report 850 wildfires in Maine this year, up at least 150-percent from last year.

That includes more than 100 they blame on illegal campfires that were not put out properly.

Rangers say many fires are small, burning less than an acre, but fires in the woods can be stubborn because they burn deep in the ground.

With the dry conditions, it’s not uncommon for fires to burn two feet underground.

Several fires in Maine this year have burned more than 20 acres.

